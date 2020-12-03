Jack A. Smith was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Dec, 2, 2020, after a brief illness with cancer.

He was born in Jackson, TN on Nov. 1, 1934; the son of George A. Smith and Elizabeth R. Smith. Siblings were twin brother William Jerry and a brother Robert J. Smith. Jack graduated from Jackson High School in 1952. He attended the University of TN, Memphis State, and graduated from Lambuth College in 1956. He served in the Army National Guard in 1957 for 7 years. After graduation, the twin brothers, Jack and Jerry joined their father, George A. Smith,in the operations of George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home where they continue to help and have served others for over 60 years.

Jack along with his brothers developed Highland Memorial Gardens, Maplewood Healthcare Center, Laurelwood Healthcare Center, Metro Storage, Winfield Place, The Fairways and Raleigh Place.

Besides being a funeral director, Jack was part of a group that was instrumental in bringing the Miss TN pageant to Jackson. He was also a former Executive Director/ Producer and involved in the pageant for over 30 years. In 1974, he was also part of a group that brought Cable TV to Jackson TN.

You can tell how much he loved Jackson and his community by his involvement in many civic clubs and organizations. He was active in the Jackson Jaycees where he was Outstanding Man of the Year in 1960. He was a member of the Exchange Club where he was heavily involved in Golden Gloves along with his father George A. Smith. Jack was a Chamber of Commerce lifetime member of the Red Coats. And, for over 40 years, he looked forward to the 3rd Thursday of every month with fellow members of the Forked Deer River Coon Club. Other involvements were: Scottish Rite of Memphis, TN, 3 member of the Masonic Lodge #45 of Jackson and AL-Chymia Shrine Temple of Memphis, TN.

On a personal level, he was a member of First United Methodist Church his entire life where he served on many committees and shared his faith by active involvement in helping the church grow.

He leaves to cherish his memories loving and devoted wife, Judy, three daughters, Judy and Scotty Lafont, Kathleen Smith, Jackie and Paul Betz, step-son Eddie and Darla Sanders, grandchildren, Ben Betz, Suzanne Betz, Stetson Sanders, Colton Sanders, and Band Bigbee. His twin brother, Jerry Smith and wife Ruth Ann. First Cousin, Reggie Smith and wife Mary Louise and many special nieces and nephews. Jack is preceded in death by his first wife, Bettye Lou Fox Smith of 49 years, daughter Suzanne Smith Hopfer, father George A. Smith, mother Elizabeth R. Smith, brother Dr. Robert J. Smith and wife Helen C. Smith and Step-daughter Krista Chapin.

Due to Covid— 19, a private family Funeral service will be held at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons and a private committal will be at Ridgecrest Cemetery following.

The family requests memorials be sent to a charity of your choice.