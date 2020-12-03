Services for Mrs. Lucy Ann Rhodes, age 82 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Rhodes will begin on Saturday at 10:55 A.M., C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on her Obituary and click Media.

By the Executive Order of the Mayor; Stephenson-Shaw is requiring that you wear Face Mask or Face Covers during Visitations, Memorials or Funeral Services while inside the premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.