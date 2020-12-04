Eva Mayes McClure, age 74, resident of Moscow and wife of Joe McClure, departed this life Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020 at her home.

Eva was born March 10, 1946 in New Albany, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Bill and Elizabeth Mayes. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1964 and was married June 30, 1964 to Joe McClure. She had been a resident of Moscow since 1964 and was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church until her health went down. Eva was employed as a clerk for Moscow-LaGrange School and was later employed at Sunflower Grocery. She loved gardening and flowers.

Mrs. McClure is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe McClure of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Garland Casey McClure of Memphis, TN; her son, John Douglas McClure and his wife, Ashleigh of Moscow, TN; her sister, Neva Meeks of Ripley, MS; her brother, Ray Mayes of Hickory Flat, MS; five grandchildren, Jennifer McClure, Beth McClure, Brittany McClure, Brooke McClure and Rebekah McClure; and seven great-grandchildren, Haley Ackerman, Gracie Ackerman, Miles Ackerman, Brayden McClure, Olivia McClure, Bradley McClure and Paige McClure.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffery Scott McClure who died January 25, 2013 and Joseph Keith McClure who died July 6, 2018; and two brothers, Johnny Mayes and Billy Mayes.

Funeral Services for Mrs. McClure will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow. The officiating ministers will be Bro. David Parlow and Bro. Tony Watkins. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. McClure will be from 1:30 to 3 P.M. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Kevin Davis, Dillon McClure, Dustin McClure, Hunter Shoaf, John Mitchell, Jeremy McClure, Josh Gosset and Ronnie McClure. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Jackson and Gabe Crisp.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1980 Oak Grove Drive, Moscow, TN 38057.

