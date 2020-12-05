Local lodge hosts 9th annual shopping event

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was all stuffed bears, unicorns and more at Big Lots Saturday morning.

The Jackson Masonic Lodge 45 held their ninth annual Masonic Christmas Project.

David Vince, Project Chairman for the Masonic Christmas Project, says over 25 kids were there for this year’s event.

Kids were able to pick out an assortment of gifts. Vince says the big stuffed teddy bears are always a hit.

Everyone who attended the event was also invited to a “Wrap Up Party” to wrap their gifts. Vince says the wrapping paper was provided by Big Lots.

Vince says everyone was required to wear masks and some remained outside to help social distance.