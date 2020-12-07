3rd commissioner resigns from Lee’s administration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee’s office has announced that the head of Tennessee’s Department of Veterans Services has resigned, as well as the agency’s top deputy.

Lee’s office said Monday the resignation of former Commissioner Courtney Rogers and Deputy Commissioner Tilman Goins is effective immediately.

Lee’s office did not provide any further information surrounding why or when the resignations had been submitted.

Instead, a news release said Rogers was returning to the private sector.

This is the third resignation inside Lee’s administration in the past few months.Maj. Gen. Tommy H. Baker, who was previously the deputy adjutant general of the Tennessee National Guard, will serve as the department’s interim commissioner.