Glenda Perry Ray
|Name: City & State
|Glenda Perry Ray, Henry, Tennessee
|Age:
|76
|Place of Death:
|AHC of Paris (formely Paris Healthcare)
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, December 05, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Due to pandemic concerns her body is to be cremated and a memorial celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|April 22, 1944 in Henry, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
|Joseph Elihu Perry and Robbie Nelle Dillahunty Perry both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Roy Lee Ray, married: July 31, 1992, survives in Henry, TN
|Daughters: City/State
|Lisa Griffin (Doug) Woods, Collierville, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Janice Story, Paris, Tennessee
Brother-in-law: Damon Story, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Bob (Janice) Perry, Paris, Tennessee
Ricky (Carolyn) Perry, Jackson, Tennessee
Billy Perry, preceded in infancy
|Grandchildren:
|Laura Woods and Roddy Woods, both of Collierville, Tennessee
|Other Relatives:
|Mrs. Ray is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
|Personal Information:
|Glenda worked 35 years for the BPU Water Dept. as a lab technician and lab manager. She was a longtime member of Henry Church of Christ. Glenda enjoyed traveling with her husband and going to country music concerts.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue- 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001