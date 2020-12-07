Kenneth George Clemens, Jr. (Ken), age 85, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by family on November 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Dancyville United Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. John Banks and Bro. David Horne officiating.

He is survived by his wife Alice; his son Michael Clemens (Mary) of Palmetto, Florida, his daughters Katherine Ray (Billy) of Asheville, North Carolina and Sarah Scozzafava (David) of Ft. Myers, Florida; his stepchildren Tina Zammiello (Frank), John Banks (Shelia), Trudy Brewer (Charles) and Toni Eubanks (Wally); his grandchildren Kenneth Clemens (April), Clayton Clemens (Marie), Cody Clemens (Britney), Elizabeth Ray and Will Ray; and great grandchildren Nicholas, Kristina, Kenzi, Levi, Walker and Emersyn Clemens. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Sarah Clemens, his first wife Anne Clemens, and his daughter Sharon Clemens.

Ken was born in Shelby County, Tennessee on February 17, 1935. He graduated from the University of Georgia and had a lifelong career in forestry, during which he traveled extensively and enjoyed experiencing many diverse cultures, always returning with a gift for his children. He loved to hunt with his son and instilled in his children a love of the outdoors. On Saturdays in the fall, he could be found cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs football team, yelling “Go you silver britches!” He was married to his high school sweetheart, Alice, for 22 years residing in various locations until moving to Covington, Tennessee to be closer to family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Garland United Methodist Church, 1613 Garland Drive, Covington, TN 38109 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.