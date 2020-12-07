Myrtis Wilson

Myrtis Wilson, age 93, passed peacefully to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Northbrooke Healthcare in Jackson, TN. She was born October 28, 1927, the daughter of Walter and Leila (Litchfield) Hodges in Beaufort, SC.

She started being a Hairdresser at age 18 and retired at age 82 and loved every minute of it. She was a member of First Baptist Church and had served with the WMU (Womens Missionary Union). She loved taking care of her children, cooking, and always dedicated herself in serving others.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Al Wilson of Jackson, TN;

four children: Ken (Ouida) Wilson of Dacula, GA; Carolyn Stuart of Jackson, TN; Sandra (Mark) Alexander of Bartlett, TN; James (Mary Beth) Wilson of Jackson, TN; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and sisters.

Pallbearers to serve are Mike Bledsoe, Dan Bruce, Hal Currin, Walt Duffy, James Orman, Bill Simmons.

Memorial Contributions can be made to: First Baptist Church, 1627 N. Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38301

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at Arrington Funeral Directors. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Dr. Justin Wainscott officiating. Webcasting of the visitation will be available through the website.

Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the visitation and service.