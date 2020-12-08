Christy Lee Morrow, age 24, resident of Toone, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday evening, December 5, 2020.

Christy was born December 2, 1996 in Brownsville, Tennessee, the daughter of Jennifer Morrow and Terry Lee Morrow. She received her certified nursing assistant certification from NHC in Somerville, Tennessee and loved the patients and working at NHC. Christy was an outgoing person who enjoyed being with her family.

Christy is survived by four sons, Quinton Morrow, Jr. Anders, Amari Anders and Kayson Gilchrist, all of Toone, TN; her mother, Jennifer Morrow of Somerville, TN; her father, Terry Lee Morrow of Whiteville, TN; three sisters, Ashley Fish of Moscow, TN, Brittney Anthony of Somerville, TN and Allison Morrow of Somerville, TN; her grandfather, Wayne Morrow of Oakland, TN; and her niece, Aubree Anthony. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Annie Kiser and Kathy Anthony; and her grandfather, Douglas Anthony.

Funeral Services for Christy will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Kevin Treadway of Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Christy will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Geremiah Fish, Kenny Kyser, Timothy Pittman, Justin Bailey, Preaston Bailey and Jerry Kiser.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.