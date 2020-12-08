Judy Sisco

Judy Sisco age 57, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at her residence in Humboldt, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Miss Judy was born in Humboldt, TN on August 18, 1963 to the late Cecil Sisco and Mary M. Tillman Sisco. She was a member of the Liberty Hall Church of Gadsden, TN and a homemaker. Also preceding her in death were two brothers: Lynn Sisco and Ronald Sisco.

She is survived by three brothers: James Sisco, Donald Sisco (Joyce), and Thomas Sisco all of Gadsden, TN; two sisters: Mary Walker (Richard) and Tammie Roberson all of Atwood, TN; two nieces: Amber Sisco of Gadsden, TN, Celine Robertson of Atwood, TN; and one great-niece: Amelia Poe of Gadsden.

The Sisco family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.