Ruby Dee Boyd Bowman, age 87, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, December 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Ruby was born December 21, 1932 in Dyer County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Jimmy D. Boyd and Ruby Lee Allen Boyd. She was a former resident of Williston and a member of Collierville First United Pentecostal Church. Ruby was employed as a waitress for many years.

Ms. Bowman is survived by her daughter, Charla Hawkins and her husband, Kenneth; her son, Dennis Bowman and his wife, Debbie; five sisters, Charlotte Leatherwood, Lennie Kelley, Joyce Turner, Betty McNutt and Joan Meeks; her brother, Wayne Boyd; four grandchildren, Carmen Wyatt, Brett Hawkins, Camille Bowman and Andy Hawkins; and four great-grandchildren, Eli Bowman, Nora Hawkins, Abby Wyatt and Gavin Wyatt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Boyd.

“Mama was a shining example of how Jesus Christ takes what was meant for harm and turned it into a life of love, peace and joy. God gave the gifts of contentment, giving, compassion, encouragement and sincere love that she gave away freely and frequently. Her love for God was clearly seen and lovingly shared with everyone she met. Thank you, mama, for the lifetime of sacrifice, love and encouragement you gave my sister and me. We will be forever grateful.” – Dennis Bowman, son

Graveside Services for Ms. Bowman will be held at 3:30 P.M. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville. The officiating minister will be Bro. Terry Hunt, pastor of Collierville First United Pentecostal Church and remarks will be given by Joyce Turner and Sandra Dee Peterson.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Salvation Army, 577 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN 38018.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.