Betty S. Williams left this earth December 9, 2020 at age 91. She was a lifelong resident of Bells, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Alice Stephenson and four brothers: Owen, Harbor, Bill and Charles. Her husband of 60 years, Henry G. Williams also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Williams was an active member of the Bells First Baptist Church and served in many capacities. She was an avid gardener, active in the Golden Circle Rose Society and West Tennessee Pond Society.

She is survived by two daughters: Beth Rice and husband Dan of Hickman, KY, and Becky Brumley and husband David of Franklin, TN; four grandchildren: Will Rice (Emily) of Hickman, KY, Briley Blazo (Jordan) of Ruston, LA, Sara Kate Cooper (Charles) of Chicago, IL, and Bethany White (Robbie) of Corryton, TN and three great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be David Brumley, Will Rice, Dan Rice, Larry Clark, Jordan Blazo, Robbie White and Charles Cooper.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Henry Williams Family Scholarship, c/o Tennessee FFA Foundation, P.O. Box 5034, Tennessee Tech University, Cookeville, TN 38505.

Private Graveside Services will be conducted on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Belleview Cemetery of Bells, TN.