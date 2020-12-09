Charles Franklin Hines, age 80, resident of Williston, Tennessee and husband of Susan Camp Hines, departed this life Saturday afternoon December 5, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Charles was born October 7, 1940 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late James Franklin Hines and Lucille Adams Hines. He graduated from Huntington East High School and Virginia Polytechnic Institute. He played football as a center and linebacker for Virginia Tech during college.

Mr. Hines was employed as a computer systems specialist for many years before his retirement and was a member of First Evangelical Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Charles was a very focused individual who was knowledgeable in the Bible. He was a teacher who created and organized visual aids. He was a man who loved sports and his family. He coached children in any sport where he was needed even ones that he had never played. Charlie, as everyone called him, was a generous man with a big heart.

Mr. Hines is survived by his wife, Susan Camp Hines of Williston, TN; five daughters, Molly Rambo of Narragansett, RI, Mary Beth LaCroix of Proctorville, OH, Sarah Hines of, Arkansas, Johannah Hines of Williston, TN and Amanda Hines of Williston, TN; three sons, Christopher Hines of Overland Park, KS, Nathanael Hines of Williston, TN and Joshua “Jack” Hines of Brownsville, TN; his sister, Nina Kay Rakes of Huntington, WV; and ten grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J. Michael Hines.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hines will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Hickman Ewing officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Hines will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

