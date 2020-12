Graveside service for J. C. Hill, Jr., age 71, will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Hill died Monday, December 7, 2020 at the TN State Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Hill will be Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.