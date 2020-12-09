Joe Frensley left this world for his eternal home in Heaven on Dec. 7, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1950 at Hicks Clinic in Camden, TN. Joe was the oldest of three children born to Sylvia Athalie Herrin Frensley and Charles Thomas Frensley who both preceded him in death. In recent years he became interested in genealogy and was proud of his heritage. The Herrins were early settlers in the Rushing Creek community of Benton County. His maternal great great grandfather, William Allen Dickson, was a Methodist Episcopal circuit rider. His paternal 3rd and 4th great grandfathers were Reubin Bomar Junior and Senior who were early settlers and large landowners in Henry County and are buried in Henry County Tabernacle Cemetery. Survivors include his sister, Jeanne (Dale) O’Daniel and his nephew Phillip (Tara) O’Daniel, whose children are Ashton and Averie Belle O’Daniel. Joe enjoyed attending as many basketball games as he could, as they played on the Patriot and Lady Patriot teams during high school years. Survived also by sister, Lisa Salmon and her son, John Thomas Salmon; preceded by her son, Kurt, on Nov. 12, 2020 and by his brother-in-law, Donnie in 2005. Joe is also survived by his Yorkipoo, Nellie, whom he loved very much. Frensley retired from Public Education in 2011 and then worked for 5+ years in Christian Education at his church’s private school, Camden United Christian Academy. He was a member of Camden First United Pentecostal Church. Joe graduated from Poplar Bluff Senior High School in 1968, received his A.A. degree from Three Rivers Junior College in 1970, his B.S. degree in education December of 1973, his Masters and 30 hours above at Murray State University. During the mid-1980’s he received his endorsement in School Psychometry. He completed his elementary endorsement at Bethel College, and did graduate work at Tennessee State University. He held a Tennessee Professional Certificate, lifetime certificate in Business Education in Missouri, and a Rank I teaching certificate in Missouri. He was involved in educational leadership during his pre and post retirement years. He was on the Executive Board 30 years and served 4 (2 year) terms as President of Henry County Education Association as well as Secretary and Treasurer terms in the Tennessee Education Association. Joe served on the TEA Board of Directors, Executive Committee 6 years, State Committees 28 years, and a delegate to the TEA Representative Assembly. He was a lifetime member of the National Education Association, and served on the Elections Committee and attended as a delegate to the NEA RA. He was President of the Paris-Henry County Retired Teachers Association and Secretary. He served as president of the West TN RTA, and the Tennessee Retired Teachers’ Association from 2016-2020. Mr. Frensley was a well traveled man, leading at least 13 student trips to many states, Canada and abroad. In 1992 he had a foreign exchange student, Henrik Nilssen from Sweden, live with him and Henrik graduated from high school and received his pilot’s license during his stay here. Joe lived a full life, but developed the philosophy that only the things we do for Christ will count in the end. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501-9959, or the charity of the donor’s choice. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.