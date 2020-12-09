Mary Ethel Benard Austin age 92, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the AHC Humboldt Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside Service will be conducted on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery.

Mrs. Austin was born in Haywood County, TN on October 2, 1928 to the late Jeff Benard and Maggie Watson Benard. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 57 years, Mr. Charlie A. Austin; three brothers: William Benard, Aubrey Benard and Bobby Benard; two sisters: Lillian Sills and Collis Evans; and one great-grandson: Houston Johnson.

She is survived by three sons: Wayne Austin (Regina), David Austin (Gail), Harold Austin (Gena) all of Whiteville, TN; two brothers: James Benard and Joe Benard both of Jackson, TN; one sister: Dorothy Crocker of Earl, AK; She leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are David Austin, Chris Austin, Haden Johnson, Patrick Martin, Brian Johnson and Danny Austin.