Terry Ray Dyer of Jackson, TN, age 78, went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2020. Terry was born on May 29, 1942 in Sardis, TN, the son of Floyd and Ruby Dyer. He was a graduate of Scotts Hill High School, attended West Tennessee Business College, and served in the United States Army Reserves. He founded Golden Circle Exterminators in 1974 and served as the CEO until his retirement.

Terry loved Jesus and lived his life to the fullest. He is a former member and a deacon at Woodland Baptist Church, Jackson, TN for many years, where he was also a choir member. The last several years of his life, he was a member of Englewood Baptist Church. Terry loved to fish, often sharing his catch with family and friends. He played the guitar and sang, a talent he passed down to his two sons. He loved playing golf and could often be found on the golf course behind his house in his spare time. Terry took great pride in landscaping and keeping his yard pristine, keeping it so immaculate that people thought it was part of the golf course he lived behind. Terry loved his family and believed he had the greatest wife, kids and grandkids in the world.

Terry is survived by Nancy Carr Dyer, his wife of 57 years, son Marty and wife Malesa and their children Justin, Kaylen and Lauryn, all of Jackson, Carey and wife Dena and their children Jordan and Jackson of Granbury, TX, sisters Brenda Montgomery and Wanda Hatch and brother Larry Dyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank and Kenny Dyer, and sister Mary Nell Dyer.

SERVICES: Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Len Kennedy officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM. Social distancing will be observed for family and friends who wish to attend. Pallbearers will be grandsons Jordan, Justin, and Jackson Dyer, friend and brother-in-law Travis Clenney, nephew Mark Rose, and friend Jim Newsom whose loyalty to Terry and Golden Circle Exterminators was invaluable in making the business a success.