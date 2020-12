Graveside service for Richmond Bowers, age 92, will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Bowers died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Bowers will be Wednesday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.