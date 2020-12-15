Taylor M. Prunty
Taylor M. Prunty, age 26, died on Sunday December 6, 2020 at Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital after a sudden illness.
He was born in Tulsa, OK on July 7, 1994. He was employed with Berry Global as a Production Associate and was an avid chef and had worked for many restaurants in the Jackson area. He attended Fellowship Bible Church of Jackson, TN.
He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Karin Priestap Prunty of Jackson, TN; three brothers, Ryan Prunty and wife Lisa of Waterloo, IA, Jordan Prunty and Jacob Prunty of Jackson, TN; six sisters, Jillian, Molly, Chloe, Sara Grace, Katelyn, and Zoey Prunty all of Jackson, TN.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Fellowship Bible Church with Rev. Eugen Brandt officiating.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed to http://www.gofundme.com/f/taylor-prunty-memorial-fund.
