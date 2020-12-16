Bradley “Brad” Scott Robbins, age 19, resident of Rossville, Tennessee, departed this life on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Brad was born June 7, 2001 in Brownsville, Tennessee, the son of Maverick Key and Jamie Hanson. Brad attended Fayette Ware High School and later Gateway Christian School. He was a machine operator at Coil Master in Moscow. Brad enjoyed playing video games every chance he could.

Bradley is survived by his mother, Jamie Hanson of Rossville, TN, his father, Maverick Key of Rossville, TN, his stepmother, Michelle Key of Collierville, TN, two sisters, Samantha Robbins of Memphis, TN and Denise Sears of Collierville, TN, his brother, Maverick Key, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, MS, four nephews, Miguel, Alex, Jayden and Giovanni and one niece, Janiya Sears.

Funeral Services for Brad will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Thomas Foy officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation for Brad will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cimmy Joe Yeager, Josh Yeager, Joey Kimery, Christian Bentley, Jr. Yeager, Brandon Garrens and Jacob Kennon.

The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

