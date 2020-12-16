Dennis Euell Beaird, age 76, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Betty Beaird, departed this life Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Dennis was born July 27, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Euell Beaird and Willie Bell Gilliand Beaird. He was employed as a Director of Information Technology and was married in 1982 to Betty Lockard Beaird. He was a member of Somerville First United Methodist Church and attended Grand Avenue United Methodist Church in Hot Springs, Arkansas during the summertime.

Dennis loved going to Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas and living life on the lake. He went boating and waterskiing, most recently this past summer. He enjoyed family time and was the captain of WeatherWatch, where he kept the group of friends connected. Dennis will be remembered for being a loving husband, father and pop.

Mr. Beaird is survived by his wife of 38 years, Betty Beaird; his daughter, Amy Doby and her husband, Bart; his son, Cale Beaird; and two grandchildren, Drake Doby and Ella Doby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vicki Beaird and his brother, Don Beaird.

Memorial Services for Mr. Beaird will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Brent Porterfield, pastor of Somerville First United Methodist Church, officiating. A visitation for Mr. Beaird will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville First United Methodist Church, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068 or Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, 841, Quapaw Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71901.

