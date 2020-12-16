Jim “JT” Adams, age 90, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband to Ruby Anne Glover Adams, departed this life Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee

Jim was born August 22, 1930 in Tipton County, the son of the late Lester and Mary Adams. He was married November 5, 1950 to the former Ruby Anne Glover. JT retired from the United States Air Force in 1968 after joining at the age of 17. He was the manager at the Longtown Gulf station, owned the Fina Gas Station on the interstate at Stanton, owned and operated Davis Grocery Store in District 15 community for several years. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He loved his family and being outdoors.

Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Ruby Anne Adams of seventy years, two sons, Billy Adams (Vicki) of Somerville, Jim Adams Jr (Nancy) of Bolivar, TN, one brother, Lester Adams of Bakersfield, CA, five-half sisters, Laura Price of Lambert, TN, Ann Holden of Memphis, TN, Faye Brown of Dickson, TN, Jeanne Tapp of Somerville, TN, Becky Fowler of Somerville, TN, one half-brother, Fletcher Cocke of Somerville, TN, one grandchild, Jackie Smalley (Jerry) and three great-grandchildren, Haylee Smalley, Jacob Smalley and Grayson Smalley. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Mary Adams and one sister, Pauline Vaughn.

Graveside Services for Mr. Adams will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Perry Cemetery in Laconia, Tennessee. The celebrant will be Jennifer Tilghman of Somerville, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.