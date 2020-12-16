Michael Allen “Mike” Perkey, age 65, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, December 14, 2020 at his home.

Mike was born March 30, 1955 in Pinckneyville, Illinois, the son of the late Earl Leroy Perkey and Lillian Dion Perkey. He attended schools in Illinois and Missouri and was most recently a resident of the Memphis and Somerville areas. Mike was employed at Lambs Machine Works in Memphis and loved special times with his family, especially being with his grandson. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and if you were around Mike for very long, you would hear him say, “If you ain’t about family, you ain’t about nothing.”

Mr. Perkey is survived by two sons, Steven Perkey of Somerville, TN and Christopher Perkey of Brighton, TN; three sisters, Nancy Butler of Somerville, TN, Ellen Jones (Danny Logan) of Somerville, TN and Christine Parks (Wesley) of Somerville, TN; his brother, Dino Perkey of Somerville, TN; his grandson, Gaven Wade Perkey of Brighton, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Prouse, Susan Rooneo and Earline McNeilly.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

