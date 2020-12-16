Ronnie Gene “Red” Johnson, age 63, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home.

Ronnie was born November 19, 1957 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Jimmy Johnson and Minnie Lou Cates Johnson. He was of the Baptist faith and was a mechanic for much of his life. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and riding the tractor.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his sister, Brenda Franks of Somerville, Tennessee.

Memorial Services for Mr. Johnson were held at 2 P.M. Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The celebrant was Jennifer Tilghman of Somerville, Tennessee.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.