Jeremiah Johnson

Jeremiah Wesley Johnson, age 33, resident of Calhoun City, Mississippi and husband of Emily Hope Johnson, departed this life Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

Jeremiah was born May 5, 1987 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Jacqueline McCord Johnson and the late Jerry Douglas Johnson. He was employed as a carpenter for much of his life and loved building things with his hands. He had many great memories from trips to the zoo with his wife and daughter, Sadie Lou. Jeremiah was a Dallas Cowboys football fan who loved hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers and motorcycles. He was a very kind-hearted and generous person who enjoyed family get togethers and cooking on the grill.

Jeremiah is survived by his wife and daughter, Emily Hope Johnson and Sadie Lou Johnson of Calhoun City, MS; his daughter and son, Ruby Dacus and Kayden Kammers; three sisters, Lisa Anderson, Meleney Davenport (Shawn) and Justa Johnson; and his brother, Jerry Johnson, Jr. (Mary).

Graveside Services for Mr. Johnson will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Eads Cemetery in Eads, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Bro. Jim Brown, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Senatobia, Mississippi. A visitation for Mr. Johnson will be from 11 A.M. until 12 Noon Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brandon Johnson, Shawn Davenport, Jason McCord, Rodell McCord, PJ Dover, Jerry Johnson, Jr., Anthony Swift and Shaun Bronge. Honorary pallbearers will be Tristan Johnson and Jerry Johnson, III.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Love Worth Finding Ministry, P.O. Box 38300, Memphis, TN 38183.

