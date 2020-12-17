Jerry Wayne Toombs

Services for Jerry Wayne Toombs, 80, will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery on Hwy 423 and Hilliard Road. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday, December 18, 2020 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Toombs, a Concrete contractor /finisher and Beef Cattle farmer, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 2, 1940 in McKenzie, Tennessee to D.C. (Coop) and Laura Francis McLear Toombs. He was a member of Liberty Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Charles Toombs formerly of Dyersburg.

Survivors include his wife of 81 years and 10 months Artie Ruth Harrison Toombs of McKenzie, two daughters Amy (Danny) Floyd and Karen Fowler of McKenzie, two sons Danny (Shelia) Toombs and Randy (Reni) Toombs of McKenzie, two brothers Ronnie (Ann) Toombs and Deward Toombs of McKenzie, nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Casey Toombs, Brian Toombs, Ryan Toombs, Dusty Mann, Billy Webb, and Mike Hutchison and as Honorary Wayne and Anthony Moore

