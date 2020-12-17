Pat O’Laughlin Sherrod age 89, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Graveside Services will be conducted on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bob Layman officiating. A Visitation for the Sherrod family will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Pat was born in Crockett County, TN, on April 27, 1931, to the late Samuel Sherrod and Mura Edwards Sherrod. Mr. Pat proudly served his country in the United States Army and worked as a Restaurant Owner of “The Hickory House” for many years. Also preceding him in death were two brothers: Billy Sherrod and Charlie Sherrod; and three sisters: Elizabeth Porter, Jessie Jones and Joy Orr.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Royce Goetz Sherrod of Jackson, TN; three sons: Mark Sherrod of Latrobe, PA, Paul Sherrod of Jackson, TN, John Sherrod (Amy) of Decatur, GA; one sister: Wanda Grammer (Jimmy) of Bells, TN; and He leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Royce Michael Sherrod, Molly Elizabeth Sherrod and Owen Patrick Sherrod.

In lieu of flowers, the Sherrod family requests that memorials be made to the West Jackson Baptist Church, 580 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305.