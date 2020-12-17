Ted L. Phipps

Teddie Lee (Ted) Phipps, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died Saturday December 12 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital at the age of 66 after a brief illness. He was born on September 3, 1954 in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of late Herman and Margaret Naomi Patton Phipps.

Growing up in Michigan, Ted was employed by General Motors for 30 years, where he retired from the Corvette division in Bowling Green, KY. After retiring in 2002, he found another career in the security business in Tennessee, working at Gaylord, Murray Guard, and at West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital. Ted had a strict work ethic and was respected by all who worked with and for him.

Ted was an avid golfer and greatly enjoyed his Thursday night golf group at Skulley Golf Course. He was a University of Memphis football fan, where he loved to tailgate. He loved being with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, face timing with them in between visits. He was active in the Masonic Lodge for many years. Ted and Dawn attended Fellowship Bible Church.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 11 years, Dawn Griffin Phipps; a daughter Tiffany Cervantes (Martin) of Garden City, MI; a brother Billie Gene Phipps (Reba) of Livingston, TN; grandchildren Victoria and Ava Cervantes; a very special aunt Mary Ann Blankenship; nephews Billy Odell Phipps and Jason Phipps (Jennifer) Phipps; great nieces Beth Ann and Alexis Phipps; great-nephew Lane Phipps; and his much loved four-legged companion, T-Bone.

SERVICES: Due to the present COVID restrictions, a family graveside will be held Saturday, December 19 at 1PM at Wilson Cemetery in Monterey, TN, with Goff Funeral Home in charge. Burial will be on a peaceful and beautiful mountain next to his parents. A visitation and Celebration of Life Service will be held in Jackson sometime in the spring of 2021. Goff Funeral Home- www.gofffuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorials to be directed to the Dream Center of Jackson, 1970 N. Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38305. or www.dreamcenterjackson.com