The Dixie endures months of setbacks, will reopen for concert Saturday

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon had a rough few months, with COVID derailing their show plans.

“The health and safety of our patrons and our staff is our top priority, so that is why we did close our doors, back in March,” said Angela Chasse, director of operations. “It was the spring that was really hurt, and this fall. This fall, we would have at least 5 or 6 [shows].”

For performance venues, COVID-19 has crippled their ability to bring in revenue, and for The Dixie, they had more costs to make up after a car drove into their front office in September.

“They drove into our administrative office, blew out the window,” Chasse said. “The rebuilding has begun. The front facade will get back to normal very soon, and we will bring the court square back to the original glory.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and despite the 1-2 punch, The Dixie is picking itself up off the mat and fighting back.

There hasn’t been a performance on this stage since March, when they had to shut down because of COVID-19. That ends this Saturday, when they have their first performance since the outbreak.

“It is Black Jacket Symphony presents Prince’s Purple Rain. We’re really excited about that. It’s going to be a limited audience, we’re going to socially distance, we have a whole bunch of safety guidelines and procedures we’re going to do,” Chasse said.

It’s the first of a string of new schedulings that they hope can help get them back on track.

“In the spring, we had about four that we rescheduled. So we have those coming up this spring. We have Paul Thorn. We have Diamond Rio, which is a sold out show. And we have Karen Peck and New River,” Chasse said. “Even if that doesn’t happen, we have Plan B, Plan C, we’re going to bring virtual opportunities. But arts will remain strong in this area.”

If they can, residents are encouraged to donate to their Encore Fund to help keep entertainment going in Huntingdon.

“We are getting stronger, and bigger, and better, and we are going to come back,” Chasse said.

To see The Dixie’s upcoming performance plans, click here.