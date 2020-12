Graveside service for Tommie Wayne Marshall, age 68, will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at Marshall Chapel Cemetery in Medon, TN.

Mr. Marshall died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Washington, DC.

Visitation for Mr. Marshall will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.