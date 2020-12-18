Audrey G. Osborne

Audrey Graves Osborne, 95, died peacefully in her home December 14, 2020. She was born June 8, 1925 in Chester County, Tennessee the daughter of Robert and Ethel Lee Tedford. She retired as an LPN from Jackson-Madison County Hospital.

Audrey enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and quilting, and being with her family. She especially enjoyed her grand and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Osborne; three daughters, Diane Stader (Bob) of Jackson, Charlotte James (Curtis) of Beech Bluff, and Joanie Christianson (Dennis) of Jackson; one son, Phil Graves of Tallinn, Estonia; two step-sons, Steve Osborne of Nashville and Danny Osborne of Trenton; a sister, Jo Russell of Iuka, MS; six grandchildren, Rob Stader of Franklin, Scott Stader of Collierville, Michael James, Marcie Williams, and Jill Christianson of Jackson , Tony Rosa of Bartlett; and eight great-grandchildren, Isabella, Ryan and Parker Stader, Easton and Landon Williams, Drake and Knox Parchman and Anthony Rosa.

In addition to her parents, she is pre-deceased by her first husband, Clarence Webb Graves; daughter and son-in-law Starla and Ivan Rosa; and brother, Pete Tedford.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Oakfield Cemetery.