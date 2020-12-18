Nona Ann Taylor Cook, age 85, resident of the Macon Community in Fayette County and wife of the late Earl Lealton Cook, departed this life Friday morning, December 18, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Nona was born August 5, 1935 in the Macon Community, the daughter of the late James Taylor and Ouida Williams Taylor. She received her education in the Fayette County Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. Nona was a member of Macon United Methodist Church and had a special love for her family. She enjoyed special times with her family, quilting, coloring in coloring books and preparing food.

Mrs. Cook is survived by three daughters, Mary Ann Gossett, Barbara Richenback (Charles) and Kim Fryer (Carl); her son, Darrin Cook; her sister, Jean Graves; her brother, Kenneth Taylor (Pabla); six grandchildren, Karen, Christopher, Matthew, Shelby, Jacob and Cara; and three great-grandchildren, Ally, Elijah and Micah.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Cook will be held at 12 noon Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Tim Atkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Macon Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Cook will be from 11 A.M. to 12 noon Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.