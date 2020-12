Graveside service for Gregory Allen Davis, age 68, will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Spring Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Trenton, TN.

Mr. Davis died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Davis will be Friday, December 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.