Tennessee reports 2700 COVID-19 initial vaccinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State health officials say 2,711 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the initial days of availability in Tennessee, now the worst state in the country for new cases per capita.

The state Department of Health unveiled an online vaccination dashboard Friday that will be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tennessee frontline hospital health care workers on Thursday began receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Tennessee estimates it has received more than 67,000 doses. Tennessee expects to receive 115,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the next two weeks.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins, there were 1,640 new cases per 100,000 people in Tennessee over the past two weeks.