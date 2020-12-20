Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are nearing agreement on a COVID-19 relief package costing nearly $1 trillion.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he’s hopeful a deal can be finished Sunday after a compromise was reached on emergency powers at the Federal Reserve.

It may take all of Sunday to finalize and draft the legislation, which is guaranteed to be the largest spending measure yet.

It will combine COVID-19 relief with a $1.4 trillion spending bill and other legislation on taxes, health, infrastructure and education.

It would be the first significant legislative response to the pandemic since the landmark CARES Act passed virtually unanimously in March.