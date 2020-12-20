Biden introduces his climate team, says ‘no time to waste’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden says the United States needs a unified, national response to dealing with climate change just as it has for COVID-19.

Biden’s comments came Saturday as he rolled out key members of his environmental team, saying there’s no time to waste in dealing with climate issues.

The approach is a shift from Donald Trump’s administration, which has been marked by efforts to boost oil and gas production while rolling back government efforts intended to safeguard the environment.

The incoming Biden team will try to undo or block many of the Trump administration’s initiatives.