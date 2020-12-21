Barbara Ann Russell Jones, “Meemaw”, age 83, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Foxbridge Nursing Home with complications from Alzheimer’s. She was born on July 16, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She attended Humes High School and was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Jones was passionate about her family and loving husband of 55 years, Bobby Russell, Sr. She also loved to cook, work in her beautiful garden and decorate her home especially at Christmas time. Early in her life, she worked at the Peabody Hotel. After raising five wonderful children, she worked in sales for Wexner & Jacobson at Joseph Shoes. She challenged herself annually to beat her sales record from the previous years and she did it. In 1986, she won a trip to Italy sponsored by Salvatore Ferragamo where she wrote an essay about her love for selling Italian shoes. Barbara also loved spending time with her brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Jones survivors include three daughters, Terri Ryan (Jim) of The Woodlands, TX, Robin Cathey (Perry) of Oakland, TN, Sharon Hopson (Tom) of Greeneville, TN; her son, Mike Russell (Susan) of Oakland, TN; 14 grandchildren, Jason Foster (Becki), Brandon Foster (Terri) and Brad Foster (Bethany), all of The Woodlands, TX, Tracy Culley (Brian) and Trey Russell of Bartlett, TN, Wes Russell (Tracey) and Micah Lindsey (Jeremy) of Lakeland, TN, Josh Russell (Melissa), Russell Cathey (Nicole), Chase Cathey (Katie) and Chip Cathey (Amy) all of Arlington, TN, Chris Cathey (Dana) of Collierville, TN, Tyler Stewart (Maddie) of Birmingham, AL and Tanner Stewart of Pensacola, FL; 37 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind three sisters, Delores Reynolds (Jerry), Pat Newcomb (Joe) and Debbie Graber, and her brother, Gary Raburn (Debbie).

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bobby Russell, Sr. and her husband, Bill Jones of 9 years; her son, Bobby Russell, Jr.; her parents, Annie and R.C. Raburn; and her brother, Buddy Raburn.

A visitation for Mrs. Jones will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 11 A.M. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will be at 12 noon Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jason Foster, Tracy Russell Culley, Brandon Foster, Brad Foster, Russell Cathey, Josh Russell, Wes Russell, Micah Russell, Christopher Cathey, Trey Russell, Chase Cathey, Chip Cathey, Tyler Stewart and Tanner Stewart.

