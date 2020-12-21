Homer W. Pierce

Name: City & State Homer W. Pierce of Adolphus, KY, formerly of Paris, TN
Age: 86
Place of Death: Medical Center at Scottsville, Kentucky
Date of Death: Sunday, December 20, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 AM  Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant:
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: After 9:00 AM on Wednesday prior to service time
Date/Place of Birth: October 5, 1934 in Breeding, Kentucky
Pallbearers: Dale Greer, Cody Pierce, Bruce Williams, Timmy Williams
Both Parents Names:  John Homer Pierce and Ella Jessee Pierce, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Gerline Taylor Pierce, married: Sept. 25, 1954; preceded: Sept. 27, 2000
Daughters: City/State Deborah Pierce,  Adolphus, Kentucky
Sons: City/State Danny W. Pierce, Columbia, Kentucky

James W. Pierce, Paris, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Louise Merrell, Columbia, KY

Dorothy Cowan, Columbia, KY

Annie Pearl Pierce, preceded
Brothers: City/State Arnold Pierce, Bobby Pierce, Raymond Pierce, Earl Pierce, all four preceded
Grandchildren: Patricia Merrell,  Adolphus, Kentucky
Other Relatives:  Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Personal Information: Mr. Pierce formerly attended Bethany Baptist Church of Paris. He worked farming until retirement.
