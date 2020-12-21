Name: City & State Homer W. Pierce of Adolphus, KY, formerly of Paris, TN

Age: 86

Place of Death: Medical Center at Scottsville, Kentucky

Date of Death: Sunday, December 20, 2020

Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant:

Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery

Visitation: After 9:00 AM on Wednesday prior to service time

Date/Place of Birth: October 5, 1934 in Breeding, Kentucky

Pallbearers: Dale Greer, Cody Pierce, Bruce Williams, Timmy Williams

Both Parents Names: John Homer Pierce and Ella Jessee Pierce, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage Gerline Taylor Pierce, married: Sept. 25, 1954; preceded: Sept. 27, 2000

Daughters: City/State Deborah Pierce, Adolphus, Kentucky

Sons: City/State Danny W. Pierce, Columbia, Kentucky James W. Pierce, Paris, Tennessee

Sisters: City/State Louise Merrell, Columbia, KY Dorothy Cowan, Columbia, KY Annie Pearl Pierce, preceded

Brothers: City/State Arnold Pierce, Bobby Pierce, Raymond Pierce, Earl Pierce, all four preceded

Grandchildren: Patricia Merrell, Adolphus, Kentucky

Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.