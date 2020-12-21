Homer W. Pierce
|Name: City & State
|Homer W. Pierce of Adolphus, KY, formerly of Paris, TN
|Age:
|86
|Place of Death:
|Medical Center at Scottsville, Kentucky
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, December 20, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 AM Wednesday, December 23, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 9:00 AM on Wednesday prior to service time
|Date/Place of Birth:
|October 5, 1934 in Breeding, Kentucky
|Pallbearers:
|Dale Greer, Cody Pierce, Bruce Williams, Timmy Williams
|Both Parents Names:
|John Homer Pierce and Ella Jessee Pierce, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Gerline Taylor Pierce, married: Sept. 25, 1954; preceded: Sept. 27, 2000
|Daughters: City/State
|Deborah Pierce, Adolphus, Kentucky
|Sons: City/State
|Danny W. Pierce, Columbia, Kentucky
James W. Pierce, Paris, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Louise Merrell, Columbia, KY
Dorothy Cowan, Columbia, KY
Annie Pearl Pierce, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Arnold Pierce, Bobby Pierce, Raymond Pierce, Earl Pierce, all four preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Patricia Merrell, Adolphus, Kentucky
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Pierce formerly attended Bethany Baptist Church of Paris. He worked farming until retirement.