James Randell Foster, age 81, of Paris, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at St Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm, Wed, December 23rd at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris. Funeral will be at McEvoy’s immediately after visitation with burial to follow at Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery, Dresden. Grandson’s Ross and Nathan Foster will officiate.

Randell was born July 10, 1939 to Robert H. and Ethel Reed Foster in Latham, TN. He grew up in Latham and attended Dresden High School. He was an avid sportsman and athlete, playing baseball as his first passion. Randell was also a life-long fisherman and one of his greatest loves was to have his grandkids and great grandkids fishing with him. He was a long-time youth coach in Paris and had a positive impact on hundreds of young men. He also loved collecting and trading and would make five different trades if he thought it would net him a dollar!

Randell worked several jobs until he settled on a career at Plumley Rubber Co. in 1973. He worked there for 31 years, retiring from Dana Corporation in 2004.

Randell married Carolyn Morris Foster in 1958 and she survives him. They moved to Paris in 1962 and made it their home ever since. He is also survived by his children, Tony (Daneice) Foster of Tuttle, OK, Gwen (Randy) Geiger, Lisa (Rick) Moody and Brian (Kim) Foster all of Paris. He also leaves 8 cherished grandchildren (Parrish, Ross & Ginni Foster, Rick Geiger, Leighann Copeland, Rikkilynn Brown, Nathan & Harrison Foster) and 17 great grandchildren, as well as one nephew, Tim Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by one sister, Barbara Foster Moore, infant daughter, Susan Lynn Foster, and infant grandson, Mason Allen Moody.

Randell was a faithful member of East Wood St Church of Christ. He loved his family, his friends and his church family dearly. He was a friend to anyone who would engage with him and was absolutely driven to spend time with his grandkids and great grandkids.

All are invited for the services but are reminded of the requirement to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Pallbearers are grandsons Parrish & Ross Foster, Rick Geiger, Nathan & Harrison Foster, Daniel Copeland and Philip Brown.