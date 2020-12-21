Jeffrey Glen Parker, age 58, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Maplewood Healthcare Center in Jackson, TN. Graveside services for Mr. Parker will be held Sunday, December 27 at 1:00 PM at Cypress Cemetery in Bells, TN, with Bro. Keith Harwell officiating.

He was born on September 18, 1962 to Billy Glen and Frances Laman Parker. He worked as a self-employed contractor and also as a machinist at Lasco Fittings through the years. He was a member of Alamo First Assembly of God Church. He was a 25-year member of the Masonic Lodge and a 3rd degree Mason. He loved to read and collect books. He was a huge baseball fan and especially loved the Chicago Cubs.

He is survived by his parents, Bill and Frances Parker of Brownsville, TN; two daughters and three grandchildren; Sydney Croom, Keaton Jones and Brycen Jones. He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Luke Flowers.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.