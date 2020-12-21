Nancy Oliver Life, age 68, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of Charles Sidney Life, departed this life Friday evening, December 18, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Nancy was born June 21, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Carl William Oliver and Clara Imogene Feathers Oliver. She attended Snowden School and graduated from Central High School in 1970. She was married November 17, 1990 to Charles Sidney Life and was employed with Gossett Motor Cars as office manager for over 30 years. She absolutely loved her job and Al and David Gossett. Nancy attended Bellevue Baptist Church in earlier years and loved Christmastime, Elvis Presley, traveling to Branson, Missouri and the mountains, attending horse shows, car races, and listening to gospel music.

Mrs. Life is survived by her husband of 30 years, Charles Sidney Life of Memphis, TN; her daughter, Farrah Morialli of Memphis, TN; her stepdaughter, Mary Ann Pritchard of Millington, TN; her sister, Linda O. Shelly (Newton) of Oakland, TN; her brother, Carl W. Oliver of Memphis, TN; and two grandchildren, Anthony Morialli of Memphis, TN, Audra Morialli of Memphis, TN; and her step-granddaughter, Magan Pritchard of Millington, TN.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Life will be held at 12:30 P.M. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Somerville City Cemetery.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.