Gladys “Jean” Murdaugh, age 77, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at Jackson- Madison County Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Cullman, AL and retired as a bookkeeper for Consolidated Aluminum. She was Baptist in faith and was a member and past president of the Women’s Auxiliary of VFW Post 1848 serving in many roles supporting veterans and their families alongside her husband. She loved maintaining and cleaning house and cooking for her family. Her passion though was taking care of others, and cherishing her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ralph Murdaugh of Jackson, TN; four sons, Guy (Mary) Murdaugh of Jackson, TN; Tony (Lisa) Murdaugh of Jackson, TN; Mark (Lona) Murdaugh of Clifton, TN; and Glenn (Sandy) Murdaugh of Chattanooga, TN; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; three brothers, Salem Blackman of Ft. Meyers, FL; Gary Blackman of Tallahassee, FL; and Danny Blackman of Pembroke Pines, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Pallbearers to serve are: Zachary Murdaugh, Corey Bradford, James Brandon, Steven Whitehead, Lance Cox and Duane Karnes

SERVICES: There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Richard Bragg officiating.

