Gladys “Jean” Murdaugh
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ralph Murdaugh of Jackson, TN; four sons, Guy (Mary) Murdaugh of Jackson, TN; Tony (Lisa) Murdaugh of Jackson, TN; Mark (Lona) Murdaugh of Clifton, TN; and Glenn (Sandy) Murdaugh of Chattanooga, TN; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; three brothers, Salem Blackman of Ft. Meyers, FL; Gary Blackman of Tallahassee, FL; and Danny Blackman of Pembroke Pines, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers to serve are: Zachary Murdaugh, Corey Bradford, James Brandon, Steven Whitehead, Lance Cox and Duane Karnes
SERVICES: There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Richard Bragg officiating.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111
www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com