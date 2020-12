Graveside Services for Mrs. Earline Shaw Pigford, age 79 of Memphis, Tennessee will be held on on Monday, December 28, 2020, 12 Noon at the Rosenwald Cemetery in Brownsville, Tennessee.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411

