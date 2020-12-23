Robert Danny Gearin, age 73, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Nancy Thetford Gearin, departed this life Monday afternoon, December 21, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Robert was born November 21, 1947 in Martin, Tennessee, the son of the late Robert L. Gearin and Helen Marie Hunt Gearin. He graduated from Greenfield High School in Greenfield, Tennessee and was married April 29, 1967 to the former Nancy Thetford. Robert was employed as an over-the-road truck driver for many years before his retirement and will be remembered for being a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Mr. Gearin is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Thetford Gearin of Oakland, TN; two sons, Blake Gearin and his wife, Peggy of Rossville, TN and Daniel Gearin and his wife, Gina of Olive Branch, MS; three grandsons, Cody Gearin, Hunter Gearin and his wife, Sara and Casey Gearin and his wife, Shelby; and his great-granddaughter, Leighton Gearin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Gearin.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.