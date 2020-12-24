Claude Neil Morphis, age 75, died early Saturday morning December 19, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Neil was born in Bemis, TN November 17, 1945, the son of the late George and Myrtle Haney Morphis. He served four years in the Army National Guard and forty-five years in law enforcement in Jackson-Madison County. He was a member of Wards Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, James Murrell Morphis, Billy Raymond Morphis, Phillip George Morphis, Tommy Robertson, and Bobby Robertson; and two sisters, Brenda Kay Pierce and Judy Marie Clyatt.

Neil is survived by his wife Mary Lucille Morphis of Jackson, TN; two sons, Ricky Neal Morphis and Michael Shane Morphis, both of Jackson; a daughter Krista Carter (Russ) of Jackson; two stepsons, Bobby Brawley of Finger, TN, and Bart Brawley (Holly) of Milan, TN; one stepdaughter Sherry Dunn (Bobby) of Centerville, TN; and one sister, Sheila Thacker of Bemis, TN. He is also survived by five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00PM at Highland Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday from 12:00PM until 1:45PM at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are required.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to the Kirkland Cancer Center, c/o West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305.