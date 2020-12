Graveside service for Eula Jones, age 72, will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Jones died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Ascension St. Thomas in Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Jones will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.