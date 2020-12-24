Helen Blay

Name: City & State Helen Bomar Blay, of Memphis, formerly of Paris, TN
Age: 98
Place of Death: Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN
Date of Death: Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Place of Funeral: No public services are scheduled
Place of Burial: Palestine Cemetery
Date/Place of Birth: October 23, 1922 in Henry County, Tennessee
Both Parents Names:  Clyde E. Bomar and Sada May Allen Bomar, both preceded
Daughters: City/State Barbara Dotson, Memphis, TN
Sons: City/State James E. Blay, Knoxville, TN
Grandchildren: Two grandsons, Jeff Nixon, St. Charles, Missouri 

Matthew Nixon, Decatur, Georgia
Personal Information: Mrs. Blay was a Baptist by faith. She worked as a medical secretary for Oakridge Hospital,  Rhea Clinic, and  for Dr. W.P. Griffey. 
