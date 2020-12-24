Helen Blay
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Helen Bomar Blay, of Memphis, formerly of Paris, TN
|Age:
|98
|Place of Death:
|Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, December 22, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|No public services are scheduled
|Place of Burial:
|Palestine Cemetery
|Date/Place of Birth:
|October 23, 1922 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
|Clyde E. Bomar and Sada May Allen Bomar, both preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Barbara Dotson, Memphis, TN
|Sons: City/State
|James E. Blay, Knoxville, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Two grandsons, Jeff Nixon, St. Charles, Missouri
Matthew Nixon, Decatur, Georgia
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Blay was a Baptist by faith. She worked as a medical secretary for Oakridge Hospital, Rhea Clinic, and for Dr. W.P. Griffey.