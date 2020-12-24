Janice Frizzell Garner

Janice was born in Memphis, TN on October 22, 1938 and grew up in Lexington, TN. Her parents were the late John L. and Donna Mae Frizzell. Janice graduated from Lexington High School in 1956, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She met a Lexington High School football player by the name of Bobby Joe Garner, who became the love of her life and they were married on April 6, 1957. They had two daughters, Jo Garner of Germantown, TN, and Angela Garner Johnson (Steve) of Humboldt, TN. Mrs. Garner also leaves two grandchildren, Chadwin Garner Johnson and wife Emily and Angelina Breana Johnson and other significant individuals whom she loved as children and grandchildren and friends. She leaves her brothers, David Frizzell (Jenny), Danny Frizzell (Susan) and Dr. Gregory Reed Frizzell (Sandy) and a sister-in-law, Patsy Frizzell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest brother, Ray Frizzell and her sister-in-law, Norma Jean Threadgill.

Janice worked for South Central Bell/Bellsouth for over thirty years. She taught Sunday School at Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson, TN and Oakfield Baptist Church in Oakfield, TN. She also served with the Northside Lioness Club in Jackson, TN. She was a caring daughter, sister, wife. Mother and friend. She was a cheerleader in school but also a cherished cheerleader throughout life for the many people whose paths crossed hers. Her mission in life was to make the world a better place for her family and others.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ridgecrest Cemetery, with Rev. Mickey Jackson and Dr. Gregory Frizzell officiating. The service will be carried through Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/5087794464 for those not able to travel or locally attend.

Family will serve as pallbearers. Adrien Doyon will serve as an honorary pallbearer.