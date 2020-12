Graveside service for Michael Lee Daniel, age 54, will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Daniel died Friday, December 18, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Daniel will be Monday, December 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.