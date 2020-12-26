Dorothy “Dot” Brasfield McClure, age 86, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Bill McClure, Sr., departed this life Thursday afternoon, December 24, 2020 at her home.

Dot was born May 22, 1934 in Friendship, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Harry Conis Brasfield and Evangeline Mae “Eva Mae” Crutchfield Brasfield. She received her

education in Whitehaven, Tennessee and moved to Moscow, Tennessee when she was 22 years old. Dot was married June 14, 1951 to Bill McClure, Sr. who preceded her in

death on January 13, 2015, and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, Tennessee and taught Sunday

School since she was 16 years old. Dot enjoyed sewing, gardening and working with her hands.

Mrs. McClure is survived by two daughters, Sherrin McClure Willis (Mike) of Moscow, TN and Ramona Joy Johnson of Moscow, TN; two sons, Bill McClure, Jr. (Fran) of

Moscow, TN and Timothy Shaun McClure of Moscow, TN; four sisters, Mary Louise Canady of Moscow, TN, Dell Brewer (Tommy) of Moscow, TN, Yvonne Ward of

Southaven, MS and Vickie Simonton of Collierville, TN; four grandchildren, Jennifer Rowe (Mark), Jeremy Brandon McClure (Jamie), William Nicholas McClure and Morgan Taylor McClure; and four great-grandchildren, Madi Rowe, Anna Rowe, Gabi Rowe and Jacob Micah Rowe.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Charlotte Holt, Bobbie Blakeney and Madelyn Brasfield; three brothers, Harold

Brasfield, Richard Brasfield and Michael Brasfield; and her grandson, Micah Ashley Willis.

Funeral Services for Mrs. McClure will be held at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow with Bro. David Parlow, pastor of the

church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. McClure will be from 1 to 2:30 P.M. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jared Baker, Jeff Hurdle, Joe Burnette, Jeremy McClure, Will McClure, Dustin McClure, Bo Allen and Mike Harris. Honorary

pallbearers will be James McClure, Ronald Jones, Roy Owens, Ricky Ward and Gary Ward.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1980 Oak Grove Drive, Moscow, TN 38057 or the American Heart Association, 5384 Poplar

Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.